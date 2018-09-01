Katrina Kaif Reveals Her Favourite Film Adapted From Literary Work. Can You Guess The Name?

Katrina Kaif shared this image. (Image courtesy: katrinakaif )

Remember the game initiated by Sonam Kapoor, wherein she nominated her sibling Rhea Kapoor, cousin Arjun Kapoor and colleague Priyanka Chopra to share their favourite films adapted from literary works? Well, the latest addition to the list is Katrina Kaif. On Saturday, Katrina, who was nominated by Rhea Kapoor, shared a post on Instagram, in which she revealed that her favourite film adapted from a literary work is the 1996 American war-drama The English Patient, which is based on Michael Ondaatje's novel of the same name. The 35-year-old actress then passed on the baton to actor Varun Dhawan and wrote: "A beautiful film adapted from literature ... The English Patient .... Would be interested to know Varun's choice."

Sonam Kapoor, who is the brand ambassador for Jio MAMI festival's 'Word to Screen' initiative, started this exercise (as a part of the festival's promotional activity) a few days back. In an interview with news agency PTI, Sonam mentioned that film adaptation is an "important market" for the industry. "I feel sad that younger generation of people do not read many books. We are trying to promote the fact that through books, we get amazing films. Film adaptation is an important market for the industry." PTI quoted Sonam as saying.

Janhvi Kapoor nominated Dhadak director Shashank Khaitan.

Though Priyanka Chopra and Varun Dhawan havn't responded as of now but we are excited to see what their answers will be.