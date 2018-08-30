Katrina Kaif's 'Road Trip,' Destination Unknown

Katrina Kaif finished shooting the second schedule of Bharat recently (Courtesy katrinakaif)

Katrina Kaif's latest post on Instagram is sure to make her Instafam very, very jealous. After completing her Malta schedule for Salman Khan's Bharat, Katrina Kaif, who is currently said to be in London, is on a "road trip". It appears that the 35-year-old actress has decided to take a break from her hectic shooting schedule and what could have been a better way to unwind than to go for a road trip. Katrina shared a monochrome video of herself on Instagram and captioned: "Road trip." Katrina appeared to be in a relaxed mood, enjoying a song being played on the stereo. The video has over eight lakh views.

Here's the video shared by Katrina Kaif.

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Aug 29, 2018 at 9:13am PDT

Last week, director Ali Abbas Zafar announced that the Malta schedule of Bharat has wrapped and he chose a stunning photo of Katrina and Salman to make the announcement. In the photo shared by the filmmaker, Katrina can be seen dressed in a green lehenga while a traditionally dressed Salman Khan sported a moustache.

Here's the photo shared by director Ali Abbas Zafar.

Bharat also stars Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi and Tabu. Salman Khan will be playing a daredevil stuntman in the film while Disha has been cast as a trapeze artiste. The makers have not yet divulged details about what the other characters are playing in the film.

In an interview to news agency IANS, Katrina Kaif opened about why she signed Bharat. "When I read the script, I thought it was an absolutely wonderful script and I felt extremely excited about the character which I am playing in the film. Therefore, I am very happy to be part of the film," Katrina said.

Bharat is the Hindi adaptation of South Korean film Ode To My Father and Salman's brother-in-law Atul Agnihotri produces it. Salman Khan's Bharat is expected to release on Eid next year.