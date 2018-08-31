Did You Know A 'Friend' Of Dulquer Salmaan Is In The Zoya Factor, His Film With Sonam Kapoor

Dulquer Salmaan was last seen in Karwaan (Courtesy dqsalmaan

Did you know this friend of Dulquer Salmaan is also part of Sonam Kapoor's The Zoya Factor? Sikander Kher, who has known Dulquer for a very long time, is part of Abhishek Sharma's next film. Sikandar Kher, who will be working with the Malayalam star for the first, time said he has known him even before he signed the film, news agency IANS reported." I have known Dulquer for a very long time... much before he became an actor," IANS quoted the actor as saying. Speaking about Dulquer, Sikandar Kher said that he is a "wonderful" person and he is looking forward to working with him in the new project. "He is a really nice and cool guy. He is soft-spoken and wonderful. We went for workshops together. I am looking forward (to work with him). He is a friend. My camaraderie with him has always been good. It will be like having a friend on the set which just makes it so much easier," Sikandar told IANS.

Sonam Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor and Sikandar Kher have started shooting for The Zoya Factor, a movie based on Anuja Chauhan's bestseller with the same title. Dulquer Salmaan, who made his Bollywood debut with Karwaan recently, will reportedly start shooting for his part soon.

Sikandar Kher was last seen in Tere Bin Laden 2, which released in 2016. He made his Bollywood debut in Hansal Mehta's Woodstock Villa (2008). He also featured in films like Khelein Hum Jee Jaan Sey, Players and Aurangzeb thereafter.

Meanwhile, the cast of The Zoya Factor kick started the shooting of the film on Wednesday. On Wednesday, Sonam shared a picture of the draft of The Zoya Factor script on her Instagram story and wrote: "New Start." A few days before the film went on floors, Sonam tweeted: "Super excited to shoot for The Zoya Factor with Dulquer Salmaan. Can't wait to share more updates with you all."

Sonam's father Anil Kapoor wished the team The Zoya Factor by sharing a special tweet.

In the film, Sonam will be portraying the role of an advertising agency executive while Dulquer will be seen playing the role of Nikhil Khoda, the captain of the Indian Cricket Team. Sonam's uncle Sanjay Kapoor will be seen as her reel life father in the film.

The Zoya Factor is slated to release on April 5 next year. (With IANS inputs)