Pics From Sonam Kapoor's Cousin's London Wedding Are Sugar, Spice And Everything Nice

Sonam Kapoor shared these pictures (courtesy Instagram)

Highlights Sonam and her family attended Priya Singh's wedding in London Priya Singh is the daughter of Sonam's aunt Kavita Bhambhani Singh Sonam and Sunita Kapoor shared pictures on Instagram

The Kapoors packed their bags for the blockbuster wedding festivities of Sonam Kapoor's cousin Priya Singh's wedding to Ranbir Batra and have been sprinkling spring vibes on Instagram all the way from London. Not just Sonam Kapoor but also her husband Anand Ahuja and mother Sunita Kapoor filled up their Instagram with photos from the day wedding function and we can only review them as sugar, spice and everything nice. Sharing an album of true blue family photos, Sonam Kapoor wrote: "Fam! Bhambani/Singh/Kapoor" and we'll just explain it to you - the cover photo features Sonam, Rhea, Sunita and Anil Kapoor along with Sunita Kapoor's elder sister Kavita Bhambhani Singh, her daughters Priya and Nandini Singh and the groom Ranbir Batra. Rhea Kapoor's boyfriend Karan Boolani also stars in the photo.

Take a look at Sonam Kapoor's post here.

The Kapoors are a stylish bunch and for the day function, Sonam opted for a white gown while Rhea sported a dramatic dress with summer prints. Bride Priya Singh kept it quirky in a ruffled off-shoulder outfit - she's the one with the golden tiara right next to Rhea and Karan. "Congratulations and celebrations," wrote Sunita Kapoor.

Sonam Kapoor also had an adorable wedding greeting for the newly-wed couple: "Thank you for the most beautiful time Priya didi and Ranbir! You make a beautiful pair!"

Wedding festivities done, the Kapoor sisters are making London look so good like this.

Earlier this month, the Kapoors were spotted at the haldi ceremony of Priya Singh in Mumbai. Last year, Sonam Kapoor's mehendi ceremony was hosted at Kavita Bhambhani Singh's Bandra bungalow. Sonam and Anand celebrated their first wedding anniversary earlier this month.