Sonam Kapoor Was A Fan Of This Currently Trendy Outfit Even As A Kid

Sonam Kapoor shared this throwback picture. (Image courtesy: sonamkapoor)

Sonam Kapoor is arguably one of the most fashionable actresses in Bollywood but seems like the actress had a strong fashion game even as a kid and her latest Instagram post reminds us of just that. On Tuesday, the 33-year-old actress chanced upon an adorable throwback picture from her childhood days, in which, she can be seen dressed in a printed shirt and a white dungaree. Sonam captioned the post: "I still like dungarees. Not grown up much ha?" She accompanied the posts with the hashtags "#neverwannagrowup" and "#stillakid." She added, "Thanks Priya didi for this gem!"

Take a look at Sonam Kapoor's throwback picture here:

We can never get enough of the actress' quirky style and her collection of super cute throwback pictures. Remember the throwback picture featuring Sonam along with her mother Sunita Kapoor and her siblings Rhea and Harshvardhan Kapoor?

Here's a throwback picture from Sonam's teen days. The picture also features her cousin Janhvi Kapoor.

Sonam's love for fashion could be attributed to her designer mother Sunita Kapoor. Other than that, the Aisha actress co-owns an apparel brand named Rheson along with her filmmaker sister Rhea Kapoor.

On the work front, Sonam will next be seen in Abhishek Sharma's The Zoya Factor, co-starring Dulquer Salmaan and Angad Bedi. The film is based on Anuja Chauhan's novel of the same name.

Sonam Kapoor's last release was the Shelly Chopra Dhar-directed Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, in which she co-starred with Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Juhi Chawla.

