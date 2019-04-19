'Is Sonam Kapoor Pregnant?': Internet's Reaction To Anand Ahuja Tying Shoelaces For Her

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja at a store launch

Highlights Sonam and Anand attended a store launch together Anand was spotted tying shoe laces for Sonam The Internet began speculating if she's pregnant

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja have been trending all of Friday morning as photos of the duo from an event last night went crazy viral on the Internet. On Thursday evening, the 33-year-old actress dropped by at a shoe store to celebrate VegNonVeg's collaboration with FILA for a new collection named Masalabox Mindblower. At the event, Sonam and Anand were twinning in matching shoes but ahead of that, Anand was spotted tying shoelaces for Sonam. Aww... how cute is that? Sonam Kapoor can be seen smiling ear-to-ear as Anand Ahuja was busy doing the laces for her. Anand Ahuja's adorable gesture made the paparazzi go crazy with incessant popping of the flashbulbs. The result? Social media is now flooded with those pictures with netizens speculating a possibly pregnancy for Sonam Kapoor.

"Spotted baby!" read a comment on an Instagram photo of the couple, while another added: "Is she pregnant?" Meanwhile, more comments such as: "We can see her baby bump but she's hiding it and "Sonam is pregnant" were spotted on Instagram posts.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja, a hush-hush couple for years, instantly became everyone's favourite couple particularly because of Anand Ahuja's jovial nature. He wore a pair of sneakers to his own wedding reception. Anand Ahuja, who owns VegNonVeg, a sneaker label, married Sonam Kapoor last year. The couple often shuttle between their homes in London and Mumbai.

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga and has The Zoya Factor in the line-up.

