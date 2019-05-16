Sonam Attends Aunt Kavita Singh's Daughter's Haldi Ceremony With Brother Harshvardhan And Dad Anil Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor shared these pictures on Instagram (courtesy Instagram)

The Kapoors had a mini fam-jam at the haldi ceremony of Sonam Kapoor's aunt Kavita Singh's daughter in Mumbai on Wednesday evening. Accompanying Sonam Kapoor to the function was her father Anil Kapoor and brother Harshvardhan Kapoor. While Sonam filled up her Instagram with photoshoot pictures from yesterday's event, her younger brother also added one to the album and wrote: "We definitely should take more pictures together." Looks like Harshvardhan took major shaadi-wardrobe inspiration from his brother-in-law Anand Ahuja (Sonam Kapoor's husband), who wore a pair of sneakers to his own wedding reception.

Anand Ahuja's comment reveals that he totally approves of Harshvardhan's suit and sneakers look. <

Meanwhile, Sonam Kapoor stole the show at her cousin's haldi ceremony in a stunning lehenga in shades of pastel from the studios of her favourite designer Anamika Khanna. Sonam who jazzed up the look with an overdose of traditional jewellery, also in pastel colours and Anand Ahuja could only say: "Wow." Sonam described her look for the night as: "An old fashioned gal."

Sonam Kapoor styled her lehenga-dress with an embellished dupatta, which matched the length of her floor sweeping outfit.

Ahead of the haldi, Sonam, Harshvardhan and Anil Kapoor were photographed in their cars. Also spotted were Sanjay Kapoor and his wife Maheep.

Kavita Singh is the elder sister of Sonam's mom Sunita Kapoor. In May last year, Sonam Kapoor's mehendi ceremony was hosted at her aunt's Bandra bungalow. Sonam and Anand recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary together.

