'Sonam Kapoor, You're My Guiding Star': Read Anand Ahuja's Lovely Anniversary Note

A picture of Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja from their wedding album. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights Happy anniversary to my love, Sonam Kapoor, wrote Anand Ahuja Sonam and Anand married as per Sikh tradition in Mumbai Sonam's next film is The Zoya Factor

One year ago, today, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja married as per Sikh tradition in Mumbai amidst huge fanfare. Reflecting on the one year they've spent as a married couple, Anand Ahuja wrote an emotional stirring note for his actress wife. On Instagram he wrote: "Today, to reflect on one year of marriage and three years being together - nothing could be more of a blessing than to have your life partner be your best friend and also be the person that is supportive but pushes you to be better... to be the person that is unconditionally loving but will tell you when you're wrong ... and to be the person that will lead you into and through your fears - not allowing you to run away from them. Happy Anniversary to my love, Sonam Kapoor... you're my guiding star!"

Anand Ahuja, a sneakers enthusiast and the owner of popular sneaker brand VegNonVeg, shared the note along with several "#shoefies" he took with Sonam Kapoor over the years. "I love shoes (and you KNOW I love shoes) but because the idea of looking down reminds me to stay present, grounded and most importantly grateful," he wrote.

Here's Anand Ahuja's post:

Anand Ahuja is an entrepreneur who also owns fashion label Bhane, which Sonam Kapoor swears by. Sonam and Anand got married on May 8 last year. After a simple Anand Karaj ceremony, the Kapoors hosted a grand party for the couple later in the evening. A sangeet ceremony and a mehendi function preceded the wedding ceremony.

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor's upcoming project is The Zoya Factor opposite Dulquer Salmaan.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.