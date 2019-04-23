This Pic Of Sonam Kapoor And Anand Ahuja Will Make You Go Aww

Sonam Kapoor with Anand Ahuja. (Image courtesy: sonamkapoor)

Highlights Sonam shared a loved-up picture of herself and Anand on Instagram "Coffee breaks be all coochie coochie," wrote Sonam Kapoor Sonam and Anand got married in May last year

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja, why so cute? Anyone who has seen Sonam Kapoor's latest mushy picture with her husband Anand Ahuja, will surely ask the same question. The Neerja actress shared a loved-up picture of herself along with Anand on her Instagram story and it will surely make you go "aww." In the oh-so-adorable picture, Sonam can be seen lovingly embracing Anand as he goofily hides his face. Dressed in a printed outfit, Sonam can be seen sporting a pair of over-sized glasses in the picture and her expression is just too cute to be missed. "Coffee breaks be all coochie coochie," read the caption on Sonam Kapoor's Instagram story.

Take a look at Sonam Kapoor's Instagram story here:

Screenshot of Sonam Kapoor's Instagram story.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja, who got married in May last year, are frequently seen documenting their love for each other on social media. Sonam and Anand, usually accompany their loved-up posts with the hashtag "#Everydayphenomenal." Sonam shared a super cute picture of herself along with Anand a few days back and captioned it: "Nothing compares to you."

Anand Ahuja also treats his Instafam by sharing mushy pictures of himself along with Sonam. Remember his "airport shenanigans" post? ICYMI, this is the post we are talking about:

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in Shelly Chopra Dhar's romantic drama Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, co-starring Rajkummar Rao and her father Anil Kapoor.

Sonam's fans will next get to see the actress in The Zoya Factor, alongside Dulquer Salmaan and Angad Bedi.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.