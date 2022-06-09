Sonam Kapoor Looks Divine In An Off-White Satin Ensemble. See Pic

Sonam Kapoor looks gorgeous in the picture. (courtesy: abujanisandeepkhosla)

Sonam Kapoor has been breaking the odds and setting her own trends ever since she announced her pregnancy in March. Speaking of which, recently, the actress turned muse for designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. They shared a breathtaking picture of Sonam on their official Instagram page. In the photo, she is showing-off her baby bump in an off-white satin ensemble with delicate sequins and pearls. The beautiful outfit also featured a long trail. Sharing the pictures, Abu and Sandeep captioned the post as, "Celebrating Sonam - Muse, Maverick and Mother-to-be."

"We love this woman. Her relentless passion for fashion, which has always seen her change the game. Her fearless independence that makes her do it her own way every single time, with an energy that is infectious and warmth that infuses every interaction with joy. As you stand at the cusp of Motherhood, poised for a brand new journey, may every step see you grow ever stronger and more radiant. Wishing you Bliss, Beautiful One. We treasure you! Abu-Sandeep. Sonam is the epitome of strength and grace in an off-white chamois satin skirt with delicate sequins and pearls, worn with a long trailing multi-panelled, dress, hand embroidered in pearls." they added.

Here have a look:

Meanwhile, Sonam Kapoor recently returned from her babymoon with her husband Anand Ahuja. The couple jetted off to Italy last week. The actress has shared several pictures and videos from the picturesque location.

On Tuesday, she shared a video of her Instagram handle and captioned it as "Back home.. birthday week starts!". Check out the post below:

Meanwhile, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are expecting their first child in the fall.