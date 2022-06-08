Mom-To-Be Sonam Kapoor Began Her Birthday Week Like This

Sonam Kapoor in a still from the video. (courtesy sonamkapoor)

Sonam Kapoor, who will celebrate her 37th birthday on Thursday, shared a video from her maternity diaries on her Instagram profile. In the video, Sonam Kapoor can be seen chilling on a couch. She is later seen strolling on the streets, where she is joined by husband Anand Ahuja." Back home.. birthday week starts," the actress captioned the post. In Sonam Kapoor's case, home has no fixed destination - it could be Mumbai, where her parents stay or it could be London, where she lives with her husband Anand Ahuja. The video got a whole lot of love from Sonam's fans.

Take a look at Sonam Kapoor's video here:

Sonam Kapoor has filled her Instagram profile with posts from maternity diaries. Here's a video from her babymoon.

She added some stunning shots from her maternity shoot.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja announced pregnancy in March. The caption on the post read: "Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can't wait to welcome you." They added the hashtags #everydayphenomenal and #comingthisfall2022.

Sonam Kapoor married Anand Ahuja in May 2018 in Mumbai after dating for several years. Anand Ahuja runs the fashion label Bhane and the sneaker boutique VegNonVeg. The couple manage their time between Mumbai and London.

Sonam Kapoor was last seen in the 2019 film The Zoya Factor, co-starring Dulquer Salmaan and Angad Bedi. Sonam also stared in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, alongside Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Juhi Chawla. The actress will next be seen in the Shome Makhija's film Blind. She also had a cameo in Netflix's thriller AK vs AK, starring Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap.