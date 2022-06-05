Anand Ahuja Compliments His Wife Sonam Kapoor As She Enters Her Third Trimester

Sonam Kapoor with Anand Ahuja. (courtesy: anandahuja)

New Delhi: Parents-to-be Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are having the time of their life in Italy, enjoying their babymoon. As Sonam entered the third trimester of her pregnancy, she received an adorable compliment from her husband, Anand. Ever since the couple jetted off for the vacation, the actress has been keeping her fans updated by sharing pictures and videos on her Instagram handle. On Saturday, she dropped a sweet post, thanking her husband Anand for the trip. Soon after, he reshared the post on his Instagram and wrote, "(red heart emoji) Sonam Kapoor for being such a graceful pregnant person! Last stretch now!"

Here have a look:

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja will be welcoming their first child in the fall. Announcing on their respective Instagram handles, the couple wrote, "Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can't wait to welcome you. #everydayphenomenal #comingthisfall2022"

Sonam Kapoor also shared a video on her Instagram handle, giving her fans a sneak peek of their holiday in Tuscan. Sharing the post, she wrote, "Under the Tuscan sun.. with my". Check out below:

The couple got married in 2018 and recently celebrated their 4th wedding anniversary. Anand Ahuja shared an adorable post wishing his wife on her Instagram handle. He wrote, ".the most giving, selfless, generous person in the world. Only kindness and wholeness in your soul. @sonamkapoor ... you inspire me everyday. Happy anniversary my #EverydayPhenomenal".

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonam Kapoor will be next seen in Blind.