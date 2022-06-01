Sonam Kapoor Is Enjoying Her Babymoon With Husband Anand Ahuja. See Pics

Sonam Kapoor with husband Anand Ahuja. (courtesy: sonamkapoor)

Sonam Kapoor is enjoying her maternity period to the fullest, and her recent Instagram post stands as proof. The actress has jetted off on her babymoon with husband Anand Ahuja. Recently, she shared a video and several pictures on her Insta stories from her getaway. In the video, Sonam looks pretty in a yellow shirt and has accessorised her look with golden hoop earrings and a necklace. Don't miss out on her pregnancy glow, which is visible through her chubby cheeks. Her husband, on the other hand, looks uber cool in a grey t-shirt. In the video, we can hear her saying, "Where, where are we, Babymoon," and her husband agreed.

Here have a look at the screengrab from the video:

In the next video, Sonam Kapoor informs her fans that she is having orange juice instead of wine, while in the background, we can hear Anand Ahuja saying, "Water is the best".

Sonam Kapoor also shared an adorable picture of Anand and captioned it as "My whole heart and life".

She also shared a snap of what she was having. Check out below:

Last but not least, Sonam shared her own picture wherein she is posing for the camera, flashing her million-dollar smile.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are expecting their first child this fall. The couple shared the news in March on their respective Instagram handle, and since then, the actress has been keeping her fans updated by sharing new pictures and videos on Instagram.

On Tuesday, the actress shared a stunning mirror selfie, giving her fans maternity fashion goals. In the picture, she is showing off her baby bump in a black bodycon dress paired with white sneakers. Check out below:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonam Kapoor will be next seen in Shome Makhija's Blind.