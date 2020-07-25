Sonam Kapoor Is Celebrating Anand Ahuja's Birthday Week - One Post At A Time

Sonam Kapoor with Anand Ahuja. (courtesy: sonamkapoor)

Highlights Sonam and Anand are currently in London

Sonam guessed Anand's favourite musical artists

"This one was tricky because he's into a lot of genres," wrote Sonam

After listing Anand Ahuja's favourite sneakers, Sonam Kapoor decided to guess her husband's "most favourite musical artists" in her latest Instagram post. Sonam, who is currently in London with Anand, shared a new video on Saturday, titled "Anand's Birthday Countdown." She wrote in her video: "Up next, are some of Anand's most favourite musical artists. This one was a little tricky because he's into a lot of genres. So I'm just going to try my best here. Haha." The Aisha actress added, "Now, anyone who knows him knows that he's a hip-hop fanatic, but to me, it came as a pleasant surprise to know that he's into Indian classical as well (in a big way). I think his varied choices in music is what makes him so interesting! Anand Ahuja, can't wait for the 30th."

"Listing the name of the artists, Sonam wrote: "Let me know if you guys like the same artists as well." In case you are wondering who Anand's favourites are, these are the names Sonam listed: Tupac Shakur, The Notorious BIG, Alicia Keys and Anand's brother's band MadStarBase.

Check out Sonam's post here:

On Friday, Sonam shared this video and wrote: "Its Anand's birthday in a week, and I'm stoked. Starting today, for the next seven days, I'm going to be guessing some of his all-time favourite things. Beginning with a relatively easier one - sneakers! I have mentioned a few more than just seven here, only to cover my bases. I hope I've gotten these right, otherwise I'm in trouble. Anand Ahuja, How did I do?"

Anand Ahuja runs the fashion label Bhane and the sneaker boutique VegNonVeg. He and Sonam Kapoor got married in May 2018 after dating for several years. Sonam Kapoor's last release was the 2019 film The Zoya Factor, co-starring Dulquer Salmaan and Angad Bedi. Earlier in 2019, she featured in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, alongside her father Anil Kapoor, actors Rajkummar Rao and Juhi Chawla.