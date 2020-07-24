Sonam Kapoor Wants Anand Ahuja To Pick Between Her And Sneakers, His Reply Awaited

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja photographed at an event.

Sonam Kapoor began husband Anand Ahuja's birthday countdown in a fun way. The actress talked about his "one true love" - sneakers. She shared a video and along with that she asked him to pick between her and his sneakers (all in good humour, of course). She captioned the post: "Anand's Birthday Countdown." She added, "Its Anand's birthday in a week, and I'm stoked. Starting today, for the next seven days, I'm going to be guessing some of his all-time favourite things. Beginning with a relatively easier one - sneakers! I have mentioned a few more than just seven here, only to cover my bases. I hope I've gotten these right, otherwise I'm in trouble. Anand Ahuja, How did I do?" The Neerja actress signed off the post saying, "Also, here's a bonus question - If you had to choose between me and your sneakers, who'd you choose? (I suggest you think carefully before answering this one)."

Check out Sonam Kapoor's post here:

Sonam Kapoor, who is currently in London, shared a video of herself last week and she captioned it: "No filter, just amazing natural light. Also chirping birds make me smile."

Anand Ahuja runs the fashion label Bhane and the sneaker boutique VegNonVeg. He and Sonam Kapoor got married in May 2018 after dating for several years.

Sonam Kapoor was last seen in the 2019 film The Zoya Factor, co-starring Dulquer Salmaan and Angad Bedi. Sonam also stared in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, alongside Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Juhi Chawla, last year.