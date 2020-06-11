Anand Ahuja Trolls Sonam Kapoor With LOL Video Of Her Working Out. Her Reaction

Sonam Kapoor shared this picture (courtesy sonamkapoor)

Highlights "My entire world, Sonam Kapoor," wrote Anand Ahuja

"That's your playlist, Rhea Kapoor," he added

Rhea Kapoor commented with multiple laughter emojis

Sonam Kapoor's husband Anand Ahuja just shared a hilarious video of Sonam and it is cracking up his Instafam. In the video, Sonam can be seen engrossed in singing and dancing to a song as she can be seen doing her cardio exercise on a treadmill. Anand shared the video and wrote, "My entire world, Sonam Kapoor. Happy birthday month." Anand also tagged Sonam's sister Rhea Kapoor and wrote," That's your playlist, Rhea Kapoor." Within minutes, Anand's video was filled with comments from his friends. Sonam reacted to the video and wrote, "A*s... how can you take this video of me and post it," to which Anand replied saying, "Morning cardio with my baby. You never fail to entertain me." LOL. Take a look at this hilarious video:

Rhea Kapoor also reacted to the video and commented with laughter emojis while Shibani Dandekar dropped multiple heart emojis.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja keep setting couple goals for their Instafam. A few days back, Sonam Kapoor revealed in an adorable post that Anand is the "blessing" on her birthday. The actress turned 35 on Tuesday. Sonam shared a loved-up picture with Anand and wrote, "The best husband in the world, who gives me everything that I truly need. He is my blessing on my birthday. Love you Anand Ahuja from the first day I hugged you."

Earlier, Sonam Kapoor Instagrammed a super cute picture of Anand Ahuja holding a puppy and wrote a post for the "best husband in the world." She wrote, "Appreciation post for the best husband in the world who handles my emotions like a pro and loves me unconditionally. I love you Anand Ahuja and I'm so grateful for you."

The Delhi 6 actress had revealed earlier that she met Anand Ahuja for the first time in London and they fell in love on their first date. The couple got married in May, 2018.

Sonam Kapoor was last seen in The Zoya Factor where she shared screen space with south star Dulquer Salmaan and Angad Bedi. The actress has not announced her upcoming projects yet. On the other hand, Anand Ahuja is an entrepreneur. He owns a clothing brand called Bhane and a multi-brand sneaker store called VegNonVeg.