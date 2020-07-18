Sonam Kapoor, Currently In London, Reveals The Reason Behind Her Smile

Sonam Kapoor in a still from the video. (courtesy sonamkapoor)

Highlights Sonam Kapoor flew to London with Anand Ahuja

"No filter, just amazing natural light," she captioned the post

"Also chirping birds make me smile," she added

Sonam Kapoor, who recently flew to London along with her husband Anand Ahuja, shared a glimpse of what her happy place looks like. On her Instagram profile, the Neerja actress posted a small video, in which she can be seen smiling with all her heart as she enjoys her me time at a lush green location. The actress captioned the post: "No filter, just amazing natural light. Also chirping birds make me smile." In the comments section of Sonam's post, her father Anil Kapoor wrote: "Missing London," while Katrina Kaif dropped a heart emoticon.

Check out Sonam Kapoor's post here:

A few days ago, Sonam Kapoor shared a list of books that she and her family have been reading. She wrote in her post: "It's been strange, while we all struggle to keep ourselves safe from this virus - my family and I have found refuge in books we thought we'll never get the time to read. These days what we do is, we share our monthly reads on our family group. I'll also be putting up a few interesting ones from our Kapoor-Ahuja Quarantine Reads here, hoping you guys get a chance to read them as well."

This is the post we are talking about:

Sonam Kapoor was last seen in the 2019 film The Zoya Factor, co-starring Dulquer Salmaan and Angad Bedi. Sonam also stared in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, alongside Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Juhi Chawla, last year. The actress has not announced her upcoming projects as of now.