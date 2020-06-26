Sonam To Arjun Kapoor On His Birthday: 'You Bring Laughter Into Our Lives Despite What You've Gone Through'

A throwback of Sonam and Arjun (courtesy sonamkapoor)

Happy birthday, Arjun Kapoor! The Gunday actor is celebrating his 35th birthday today and the Kapoor sisters are leaving no stone unturned to make the day all the more special for him. Arjun's cousins Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor shared emotional greeting cards on their brother's birthday, also filling up their Instagram stories with priceless throwbacks. "Happy, happy birthday my darling brother. You bring so much laughter and wisdom into our lives despite what you've gone through. Thanks for always being my corner no matter what antics I'm up to. Love you lots, brother dear," wrote Sonam along with throwbacks from her sangeet ceremony. Arjun Kapoor is the son of filmmaker Boney Kapoor and his former wife Mona Shourie Kapoor, who died of cancer in 2012. Arjun has a sister named Anshula. Arjun is also actress Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor's brother, who are Boney Kapoor's daughters with Sridevi, who died in 2018.

In an Instagram story, Rhea Kapoor, wished Arjun this way: "We've been through it all. Ups and downs, moments of hilarious silence, weird unbelievable s**t only reality can throw at you and through it all you've been growing into an even kinder and loving soul."

In her birthday note to Arjun Kapoor, his sister Anshula described the actor in these words: "You have been my guardian, my protector, my parent, my friend, my brother, my confidant, my lifeline. You've parented me like a father, even though you were a kid yourself when you became that person for me." Read her entire note here:

Arjun Kapoor was last seen in the period piece Panipat. He has the film Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar in his line-up.