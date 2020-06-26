Sonam To Arjun Kapoor On His Birthday: 'You Bring Laughter Into Our Lives Despite What You've Gone Through'

Highlights
Happy birthday, Arjun Kapoor! The Gunday actor is celebrating his 35th birthday today and the Kapoor sisters are leaving no stone unturned to make the day all the more special for him. Arjun's cousins Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor shared emotional greeting cards on their brother's birthday, also filling up their Instagram stories with priceless throwbacks. "Happy, happy birthday my darling brother. You bring so much laughter and wisdom into our lives despite what you've gone through. Thanks for always being my corner no matter what antics I'm up to. Love you lots, brother dear," wrote Sonam along with throwbacks from her sangeet ceremony. Arjun Kapoor is the son of filmmaker Boney Kapoor and his former wife Mona Shourie Kapoor, who died of cancer in 2012. Arjun has a sister named Anshula. Arjun is also actress Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor's brother, who are Boney Kapoor's daughters with Sridevi, who died in 2018.
In an Instagram story, Rhea Kapoor, wished Arjun this way: "We've been through it all. Ups and downs, moments of hilarious silence, weird unbelievable s**t only reality can throw at you and through it all you've been growing into an even kinder and loving soul."
In her birthday note to Arjun Kapoor, his sister Anshula described the actor in these words: "You have been my guardian, my protector, my parent, my friend, my brother, my confidant, my lifeline. You've parented me like a father, even though you were a kid yourself when you became that person for me." Read her entire note here:
Happy birthday @arjunkapoor. You are the reason I breathe, my most favorite human and the most important person in my life. The man whose love knows no bounds, who has always made me feel like the most cherished person on earth. Bhai, you are the reason I have the strength to wake up every morning. You have been my guardian, my protector, my parent, my friend, my brother, my confidant, my lifeline. You've parented me like a father, even though you were a kid yourself when you became that person for me. You've given me your strength when I've had none of my own. You've always been there to catch me before I fall, you've taught me how to fight, how to rise again, how to keep my head held high and smile. You've held my hand through fire and every storm that's come our way. Unwavering in your belief in me, and in your love for me. You've never let us forget mom, but you make me feel whole even with her loss, and you have the ability to make me miss her less every time I feel like I can't breathe without her. You've given me everything under the stars - even more than I ask for, perhaps more than I deserve - and somehow you always know what I need, even before I know I need it. You've moved heaven and earth to make sure I'm taken care of and loved. You're the reason I've never felt like I'm alone. You're that light that manages to shine through all my darkness, to show me the way and to lead me out of the dark. You know my deepest fears, my darkest thoughts, all the dragons in my head and all the demons I fight with every day - and you love me despite all that. You make me feel loved every day. You make me feel cherished, beyond loved. You make me feel like I matter. YOU are my home. And Your love for me makes me believe I am worthy of love. For this and for infinite more reasons, You are my number one, the best person I know, my anchor, my North Star, my most favorite human, my heartbeat, and the best gift mom could have given me. I don't ever want to live in a world that you're not in. Love you to infinity. I've got your back, and you've got mine. Always and forever
Arjun Kapoor was last seen in the period piece Panipat. He has the film Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar in his line-up.