'You're The Best Gift Mom Could Have Given Me': To Birthday Boy Arjun Kapoor, With Love From Sister Anshula

"You are my number one, the best person I know, my most favorite human, my heartbeat and the best gift mom could have given me," wrote Anshula Kapoor in a heartwarming birthday post for her brother, actor Arjun Kapoor, on Friday. The Gunday actor, 35 today, and Anshula are filmmaker Boney Kapoor's children with his first wife Mona Shourie. On the actor's birthday, Anshula shared an extensive touching note along with a photograph of themselves, in which she can be seen hugging Arjun from behind. Anshula started her birthday note for her brother with these words: "Happy birthday, Arjun Kapoor. You are the reason I breathe, my most favorite human and the most important person in my life. The man whose love knows no bounds, who has always made me feel like the most cherished person on earth. Bhai, you are the reason I have the strength to wake up every morning."

In her post, Anshula also shared how Arjun Kapoor has always supported her as a "brother, a guardian, a protector, a parent and a friend." She wrote: "You have been my guardian, my protector, my parent, my friend, my brother, my confidant, my lifeline. You've parented me like a father, even though you were a kid yourself when you became that person for me. You've given me your strength when I've had none of my own. You've always been there to catch me before I fall, you've taught me how to fight, how to rise again, how to keep my head held high and smile. You've held my hand through fire and every storm that's come our way. Unwavering in your belief in me, and in your love for me."

"You've never let us forget mom but you make me feel whole even with her loss and you have the ability to make me miss her less every time I feel like I can't breathe without her. You've given me everything under the stars - even more than I ask for, perhaps more than I deserve - and somehow you always know what I need, even before I know I need it. You've moved heaven and earth to make sure I'm taken care of and loved. You're the reason I've never felt like I'm alone," she added. Arjun and Anshula Kapoor's mom Mona Shourie died in 2012 after battling cancer.

Anshula Kapoor signed off her post like this: "You're that light that manages to shine through all my darkness, to show me the way and to lead me out of the dark. You know my deepest fears, my darkest thoughts, all the dragons in my head and all the demons I fight with every day - and you love me despite all that. You make me feel loved every day. You make me feel cherished, beyond loved. You make me feel like I matter. You are my home. And your love for me makes me believe I am worthy of love. For this and for infinite more reasons, you are my number one, the best person I know, my anchor, my North Star, my most favorite human, my heartbeat, and the best gift mom could have given me. I don't ever want to live in a world that you're not in. Love you to infinity. I've got your back and you've got mine. Always and forever." If Anshula's post doesn't melt your heart, we don't know what will.

Arjun and Anshula's father Boney Kapoor later married actress Sridevi, with whom he has two daughters - actress Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor. Sridevi died in February 2018.

Arjun Kapoor was last seen in the period drama Panipat, in which he co-starred with Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt. The actor will next be seen in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, alongside Parineeti Chopra.