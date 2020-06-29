Sonam Kapoor And Anand Ahuja's 'Lockdown Evenings' Summed Up In A Pic

Sonam Kapoor with Anand Ahuja. (courtesy: sonamkapoor)

We love Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's social media PDA and the actress' latest Instagram entry reveals why. On Monday, Sonam shared a super cute picture of herself along with her husband Anand Ahuja, in which she can be seen with a face pack. Sonam wrote in the caption: "Lockdown evenings be like...... Also guess the face pack." Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja got married in May 2018 after dating for a few years. Anand Ahuja is an entrepreneur. He runs the fashion label Bhane and the sneaker boutique VegNonVeg.

Take a look at her post here:

On Sonam's birthday this year, Anand Ahuja shared a special post and wrote: "We all came together for a Quarantine photoshoot for the queen of photoshoots! Happy Birthday from us all. PS sorry no parents allowed at this party."

Earlier this month, Anand shared a video in which Sonam could be seen singing and dancing to a song and wrote, "My entire world, Sonam Kapoor." Take a look at this hilarious video:

Sonam Kapoor was last seen in the 2019 film The Zoya Factor, co-starring Dulquer Salmaan and Angad Bedi. Sonam also stared in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, alongside Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Juhi Chawla, last year. The actress has not announced her upcoming projects as of now.

Sonam Kapoor - Anil and Sunita Kapoor's eldest child - is a renowned Bollywood actress, while Rhea Kapoor is a filmmaker. Their youngest child Harshvardhan Kapoor is also an actor, who made his Bollywood debut in Mirzya.