Sonam Kapoor Spills The Beans On What 'Annoys' Husband Anand Ahuja The Most

Sonam Kapoor, who is currently in New Delhi with her husband and Bhane owner Anand Ahuja, is keeping herself busy by interacting with fans, baking and of course playing game on the photograph sharing application. As a part of Instagram's "Never Have I Ever" feature, the actress answered some interesting questions. While playing, one of the questions that popped up was, "Never have I ever used someone's toothbrush without telling them". She replied, "Always. Anand Ahuja's. I keep using and he gets so annoyed."

A few weeks ago, she posted a throwback picture with her dad Anil Kapoor and sister Rhea and wrote: "Miss you Anil Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor," Anil Kapoor, in the comment section wrote: "Miss you and Anand too."

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja got married in May 2018 after dating for a few years. Anand Ahuja is an entrepreneur. He runs the fashion label Bhane and the sneaker boutique VegNonVeg.

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in the 2019 film The Zoya Factor, co-starring Dulquer Salmaan and Angad Bedi. Sonam also stared in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, alongside Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Juhi Chawla, last year. The actress has not announced her upcoming projects as of now.

Sonam Kapoor - Anil and Sunita Kapoor's eldest child - is a renowned Bollywood actress, while Rhea Kapoor is a filmmaker. Their youngest child Harshvardhan Kapoor is also an actor, who made his Bollywood debut in Mirzya.