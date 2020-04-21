'Chubby Hubby': Sonam Kapoor Shares Adorable Throwback Pics Of Anand Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor's throwback game is getting stronger by the day. The Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga actress' Instagram profile is filled with throwback pictures - from her own throwback pics to baby pictures featuring her cousins. Recent addition to her throwback collection is her husband, Anand Ahuja. On Tuesday, Sonam shared a few Instagram stories featuring baby pictures of Anand Ahuja and they are just too cute. In one picture, Anand looks cute as a button as he points to the camera. Sharing the picture, Sonam wrote, "Hi Anand Ahuja, you are as adorably cute now." In another picture, a pint-sized Anand can be seen looking at the camera while holding a toy. "Chubby hubby, Anand Ahuja," wrote Sonam. Take a look:

Sonam, who is currently in Delhi with husband Anand Ahuja, seems to be rummaging through dust-caked albums and revisiting memories. The actress has been filling up Instagram with priceless throwback pictures. The 34-year-old actress trended a great deal, a few days ago, for a throwback picture of herself with Arjun Kapoor and her cousins Mohit Marwah and Akshay Marwah. Sharing the throwback picture, Sonam wrote, "I miss you all."

Sonam seems to be missing her old days. On Sunday, she shared a picture of herself and wrote, "I miss the magic of being shot on film. Shot by the amazing Prabhuddha this is one of my favourite pictures."

Sonam Kapoor got married to Anand Ahuja in May, 2018.

On the work front, Sonam has a body of work that includes Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Veere Di Wedding, I Hate Luv Storys, Raanjhanaa, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Bewakoofiyaan and Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga among others. She was last seen in the 2019 romantic-comedy The Zoya Factor where she shared screen space with Dulquer Salmaan and Angad Bedi. The actress has not announced her upcoming projects yet.