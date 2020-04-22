Sonam Kapoor Shares Her Journey Of Falling In Love With Anand Ahuja. Add-On, This Throwback Pic

Sonam Kapoor shared this photo (courtesy sonamkapoor)

Sonam Kapoor's throwback game is getting stronger by the day. The Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga actress shared a blast from the past on her Instagram profile and it's making her Instafam swoon. In the monochrome picture, Sonam can be seen looking directly at the camera. In the picture, Sonam looks as stunning as ever. However, her caption stole the cake. Sonam revealed her journey of falling in love with her husband Anand Ahuja, in her caption. Sonam wrote an elaborate caption, an excerpt of which read, "One of my favourite portraits, I was at my most pensive, it was a day or two after Neerja released, despite the success and adulation I wasn't feeling ecstatic. Ram Madhvani said it was a feeling of equanimity which is good."

She added,"I took a year off to feel something better than what I was feeling , in that journey in falling in love with who I was I met my life partner Anand Ahuja."

Sonam wrapped her post by adding, "This picture is a symbol of a crossroads to the journey of fulfillment, that doesn't come with work or a relationship, it comes with being someone who doesn't need any of the above to complete them but someone who is inspired by themselves to feel complete."

A few days back, Sonam Kapoor trended a great deal for her throwback picture which featured herself, Arjun Kapoor and cousins Akshay Marwah and Mohit Marwah. In the throwback picture, they were seen adorably posing for the camera.

Sonam, who is currently in Delhi with Anand Ahuja, is missing "being shot on a film." A few days back, Sonam shared this stunning throwback of herself and wrote, "I miss the magic of being shot on film. Shot by the amazing Prabhuddha this is one of my favourite pictures."

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja got married in 2018.

On the work front, Sonam was last seen in the 2019 film The Zoya Factor where she shared screen space with Dulquer Salmaan and Angad Bedi. The actress has not announced her upcoming projects yet.