Sonam Kapoor And Bhumi Pednekar Are Dreaming Of The Same Beach Destination

Sonam Kapoor might be at home in Mumbai, but she is clearly dreaming of Goa and her latest Instagram post is proof. The actress, on Thursday, shared a few throwback pictures of herself from Goa. The actress revealed that the pictures she shared on her Instagram profile happen to be from the year 2009. The Neerja actress wrote: "Goa state of mind." In the comments section of Sonam's post, Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar wrote: "Mine too" and added a heart emoticon. Sonam replied to Bhumi's comment, saying, "Cannot wait."

Last month, Bhumi shared this throwback from a beach destination.

After enthralling the audience with her acting prowess in Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Bhumi featured in films like Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, opposite Akshay Kumar , Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Netflix's Lust Stories, in a segment directed by Zoya Akhtar.

Last year, the actress starred in several films, including Sonchiriya,co-starring late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Tushar Hiranandan's Saand Ki Aankh, Bala and Pati Patni Aur Woh, alongside Ananya Panday and Kartik Aaryan. She was last seen in the 2020 release Bhoot - Part One: The Haunted Ship, starring Vicky Kaushal in the lead role. Bhumi will next be seen in Alankrita Shrivastava's Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare and Durgavati.

Sonam Kapoor was last seen in the 2019 film The Zoya Factor, co-starring Dulquer Salmaan and Angad Bedi. Sonam also stared in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, alongside Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Juhi Chawla, last year. The actress has not announced her upcoming projects as of now.