'Am In My Own Garden': Sonam Kapoor Denies Breaking 14-Day Quarantine Rule In London

Sonam Kapoor shared this photo. (Image courtesy: sonamkapoor)

Highlights "People have too much time," Sonam Kapoor wrote reacting to the claim

Sonam Kapoor recently flew to London from Mumbai

She recently posted a picture of herself working out outdoors

Sonam Kapoor occupied a spot on the list of trends on Monday, courtesy her reply to a Twitter user who claimed that she broke the 14-day quarantine rule in London recently. Sonam flew to London from Mumbai with her husband Anand Ahuja last week. The actress recently shared a picture of herself working out outdoors on her Instagram story. Reacting to her photo, a Twitter user claimed that the actress didn't follow the mandatory 14-day quarantine rule after arriving in London and accused her of "putting lives in danger." However, Sonam, in her latest tweet, clarified that she clicked the picture in "her own garden" that is attached to her building and stated she has been "fully quarantining" in her house, contrary to the claims made by the user.

"I'm in my own garden attached to my building dude... fully quarantining...people have too much time... just ignore," wrote Sonam Kapoor on Monday, retweeting the post of another user who jumped to her defence.

Here's what Sonam Kapoor tweeted:

I'm in my own garden attached to my building dude.. fully quarantining.. people have too much time.. just ignore https://t.co/PiYvzDsWTn — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) July 19, 2020

Read the claim made by the aforementioned Twitter user, who also accused actress Mouni Roy of not following the quarantine rules in London, here.

And here's the picture that Sonam Kapoor shared on her Instagram story:

Screenshot of Sonam Kapoor's Instagram story.

On Friday, Sonam Kapoor added a clip of herself enjoying some quality time at a lush green location to her London diaries. She captioned the post: "No filter, just amazing natural light. Also chirping birds make me smile." Check out the video here:

Sonam Kapoor was last seen in the 2019 film The Zoya Factor, in which she shared screen space with Dulquer Salmaan and Angad Bedi.