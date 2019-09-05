Sonam Kapoor Has Been A 'Lucky Charm' Ever Since She Was Little. See Pic

Sonam Kapoor shared this picture. (Image courtesy: sonamkapoor)

Highlights Sonam Kapoor shared a throwback picture on Thursday The picture also featured her sister Rhea Kapoor Sonam will next be seen in 'The Zoya Factor'

If you are having a dull day, this throwback picture of Sonam Kapoor will definitely make your day. On Thursday, the Aisha actress made a trip down the memory lane and shared a blast from the past on her Instagram profile, which also features her sister Rhea Kapoor. Sharing the throwback photo, in which Sonam and Rhea can be seen twinning in red sweaters and red trousers, the actress wrote: "Being a lucky charm in red even as a kid!" In case you are wondering about her "lucky charm" reference, Sonam's caption has a connection with her upcoming film The Zoya Factor, in which she plays Zoya Solanki, who is considered to be a good luck charm for the Indian Cricket team. Zoya considers red as her lucky colour.

Check out the throwback picture:

Reacting to the photo, Sonam Kapoor's mother Sunita Kapoor dropped several heart emojis in the comments section.

A screenshot of Sunita Kapoor's comment on Sonam's post.

In a previous throwback post, Sonam Kapoor wrote about her love for travelling: "I've always been the happiest while travelling."

On her actor cousin Arjun Kapoor's birthday, Sonam dug out this priceless photo and wrote: "Whether we're flash dancing in the streets or chasing slopes, it's never a dull moment. You bring so much laughter and weirdness to my life, and all those around you that we really wouldn't have it any other way."

Sonam Kapoor has established herself as a bonafide fan of throwback pictures. We have handpicked some of her best throwback photos for you. Take a look:

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor awaits the release of The Zoya Factor, which will open in theatres on September 20. The film also features Dulquer Salmaan as the lead actor.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.