Inside The Zoya Factor Trailer Launch With Sonam Kapoor And Dulquer Salmaan

Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan at the film's trailer launch.

Highlights The trailer of The Zoya Factor released on Thursday The film has been directed by Abhishek Sharma The Zoya Factor will release on September 20

Sonam Kapoor's sartorial choices never fail to amaze us and the outfit that she picked for the trailer launch of her forthcoming film The Zoya Factor reminds us why. The film's trailer was launched on Thursday afternoon in Mumbai and was also attended by film's lead actor Dulquer Salmaan. Sonam, who plays the titular role in the film, showed up at the event dressed in an off-shoulder red gown with extended sleeves, which she picked from the shelves of Georges Hobeika. She accentuated her look with statement earrings by Suhani Parekh's Misho's jewelry. Sonam's co-star Dulquer Salmaan looked sharp in a crisp black suit, which he wore with a grey shirt and black tie.

Take a look at pictures from the film's trailer launch here:

Sonam Kapoor at the trailer launch.

Sonam Kapoor photographed with Dulquer Salmaan.

The team of The Zoya Factor photographed at trailer launch.

The trailer of The Zoya Factor released on Thursday. The film showcases the unusual love story of a girl named Zoya Solanki (who is considered to be a good luck charm for the Indian Cricket team) and Nikhil Khoda, who happens to be the captain of the of the Indian Cricket team. The film also features Angad Bedi as a senior cricketer and actor Sanjay Kapoor as Sonam Kapoor's father.

Check out the trailer of The Zoya Factor here:

The Zoya Factor, which went on floors last year, is based on Anuja Chauhan's best-selling novel of the same name. The film has been directed by Abhishek Sharma and it has been produced by Fox Star Studios.

The Zoya Factor, which is slated to release on September 20, is Sonam and Dulquer's first collaborative project. It is Dulquer's second Bollywood film. The actor made his debut with the 2018 film Karwaan co-starring Irrfan Khan and Mithila Palkar.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.