A New The Zoya Factor Pic In Sonam Kapoor's Birthday Wish For Dulquer Salmaan

On Dulquer Salmaan's birthday, Sonam Kapoor delighted fans with a new photo from their upcoming movie The Zoya Factor. Wishing Dulquer on his 33rd birthday, Sonam Kapoor wrote: "Many, many happy returns of the day Dulquer Salmaan! They say the number 28 represents leadership, self-determination and independence! Guess lady luck has always been generous to you! Hope you have a great year ahead!" The birthday boy acknowledged the post borrowing a quote from Roman philosopher Seneca: "Lucky me for all the luck coming my way. But someone once said, 'Luck Is What Happens When Preparation Meets Opportunity!' Can't wait to see what this year has in store for the both of us!"

The fresh pairing of Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan has been keeping fans interested and how. Here's just a glimpse on their onscreen magic:

The Zoya Factor is a film based on Anuja Chauhan's bestselling novel of the same name and is a rom-com dealing with themes of luck and superstition. Sonam features as a character named Zoya Singh Solanki, who is an advertising executive. Her job takes her to meet the Indian Cricket Team and she turns out to be the team's lucky charm in the 2010 Cricket World Cup. Meanwhile, Zoya falls in love with skipper Nikhil Khoda, played by Dulquer Salmaan, who doesn't believe in luck and superstitions.

The Zoya Factor also stars Sonam's uncle Sanjay Kapoor and actor Angad Bedi. Directed by Abhishek Sharma, The Zoya Factor is all set to hit screens on September 20.

