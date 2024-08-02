Sonakshi Sinha Shares A Glimpse Of Mumbai House: "Making It A Home"

Sonakshi Sinha has been busy what with the decoration of her Mumbai house. The actress shared a glimpse of a gallery which she has decorated with photos from her and Zaheer Iqbal's wedding and she wrote, "I've been busy." Zaheer Iqbal also shared a photo of Sonakshi decorating the wall and he wrote, "Making it a home." The actress re-posted the story on her Instagram and she wrote, "You are my home na." Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal got married at their Mumbai home in June this year.

This is what Sonakshi Sinha posted:

Posting a video from her wedding home earlier this year, Sonakshi wrote, "Family, friends, love, friendship, laughter, silly comments, kids running around, happy tears, warm hugs, excitement, bloopers, screeches, fun, joy, anticipation, nerves, emotions and above all just pure happiness this was our chaotic little Shaadi ka ghar... and it was perfect...It was us."

Sonakshi Sinha made her big Bollywood debut with the 2010 film Dabangg, opposite Salman Khan. She also featured in the other two parts of the Dabangg series alongside Salman Khan. The actress has starred in films like Rowdy Rathore, Son Of Sardaar, Dabangg 2, Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty, Lootera, Once Upon A Time In Mumbai Dobaara, R... Rajkumar, Action Jackson, Kalank, Bhuj: The Pride Of India, Double XL and Mission Mangal, among others.

Sonakshi Sinha made her web debut with Reema Kagti's Dahaad last year. She recently starred in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus Heeramandi. She was last seen in the horror comedy Kakuda along with Riteish Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem. Kakuda premiered on ZEE5 last month.