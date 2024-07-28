Sonakshi Sinha's Aww-Dorable Birthday Wish For BFF Huma Qureshi: "Love You"

Sonakshi Sinha's birthday wish for her BFF Huma Qureshi might be the cutest thing on the Internet today. On Sunday, Huma Qureshi rang in her 38th birthday with a cute birthday post for her dear friend and Double XL co-star Sonakshi Sinha. In the pictures shared by the Heeramandi star, the birthday girk and she can be seen laughing hysterically while posing for photos. Alongside the pictures, Sonashi wrote, "Happy birthday to this crazy HUMA-n. Cant stand straight for one photo also. Love u bye." See what the Dabangg star posted:

Huma Qureshi was an integral part of her bestie Sonakshi Sinha;s wedding to Zaheer Iqbal, which took place last month. A day after the ceremony, she shared a beautiful post for the couple. The Monica O My Darling shared an unseen photo of the couple from their wedding day along with a sweet message. It read, "Two most different personalities … two unique souls …. But … together you fit perfectly. I'm so blessed to have witnessed this beautiful mad passionate love story .. my friends are now husband and wife."

Take a look at Huma's post for her friends below:

She also shared inside pictures featuring the newlywed Sonakshi and Zaheer Iqbal. In the pictures, Huma can be seen looking gorgeous in a pink suit as she poses with her BFFs. Alongside Huma, her brother Saqib was also present at the ceremony. These are the pictures we are talking about:

The Gangs Of Wasseypur actor has worked with the couple in Double XL.