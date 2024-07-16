Sonakshi Sinha On Social Media PDA With Husband Zaheer Iqbal: 'It's Relieving'

Sonakshi shared this image. (courtesy: SonakshiSinha)

Sonakshi Sinha talked about her married life and shared her feelings about expressing love in public in a recent interview with ETimes. Sonakshi Sinha married Zaheer Iqbal in an intimate ceremony last month after being in a relationship for more than seven years. When asked to share thoughts on married life, Sonakshi said, "I'm extremely happy because this is something I was waiting for a very long time nowand now I'm exactly where I'm supposed to be. It feels like being home, finally. I enjoy spending time with Zaheer and we are truly best friends. So, I love being at work, being my own person and running back home and going to him. I wish it had happen soon but better late than never (laughs)."

When asked to share how it feels to express love in public, Sonakshi's prompt reply was, "It's relieving." She added, "I feel so light I can't tell you. Because you're in love with the person and you want to tell everyone. I used to feel like, it's such a cute picture, I need to post it but I can't post it."

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal exchanged wedding vows on June 23. Since then, the couple have been actively sharing snippets about each other on their respective social media profiles. Soankshi shared beautiful pictures from her vidaai ceremony and wrote an emotional note, "At the wedding, maa started crying when it hit her I would be moving out of the house, I told her 'Maa, don't worry... Juhu to Bandra only 25 mins' Missing them a lil extra today, so I'm telling myself the exact same thing." She added, "Hope there's Sunday Sindhi curry made at home...See you soon... zoom zoom zoom." Take a look:

Sharing the wedding pictures, Sonakshi Sinha wrote a note. It read, "On this very day, seven years back (23.06.2017) in each others eyes, we saw love in its purest form and decided to hold on to it. Today that love has guided us through all the challenges and triumphs... leading up to this moment... where with the blessings of both our families and both our gods... we are now man and wife. Here's to love, hope and all things beautiful with each other, from now until forever." Sonakshi added in the post, "Sonakshi weds Zaheer. 23.06.2024" Sonakshi wore her mother's vintage saree and jewellery for the wedding. Take a look:

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal registered their marriage under the provisions of Special Marriage Act. They shared screen space in the film Double XL and in the music video Blockbuster.