'Sisters Who Quarantine Together, Heal Together,' Writes COVID-Positive Rubina In Her Post

Rubina Dilaik with her sister Jyotika Dilaik (Image courtesy: @rubinadilaik)

TV actress and Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik, who had tested positive for COVID-19 in the first week of May, is currently recovering from the virus. She is reportedly staying with her family in her hometown Shimla, Himachal Pradesh. On Monday, Rubina shared a few pictures of herself with her sister Jyotika Dilaik on Instagram. In the pictures, the Dilaik sisters can be seen posing together in their balcony against the backdrop of hills. Both of them are sporting casuals in the picture. In her caption, Rubina shared that she is quarantining with her sister Jyotika, who presumably has also contracted the virus.

Rubina tagged Jyotika in her post and wrote, "Sisters who quarantine together, heal together,". She added hashtags #rubinadilaik #quarantine #recovery #healing #time #bosslady."

Singer Jaan Kumar Sanu, who also appeared in the fourteenth season of Bigg Boss along with Rubina, dropped a comment on the post. He wrote, "I'm so happy seeing this, Rubina Dilaik, Jyotika Dilaik."

Lately, Rubina has been sharing pictures and videos from her Shimla diaries on Instagram while recovering from the virus. Take a look at a few of her posts here.

Rubina Dilaik had tested positive for coronavirus on May 1. She shared the news with her well-wishers and fans on Instagram. "I always look out for silver lining. I will now be eligible for donating plasma after a month. Tested positive, home quarantined for 17 days," an excerpt from Rubina's statement read.

In terms of work, Rubina Dilaik is known for TV shows like Choti Bahu, Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, Jeannie Aur Juju and Sasural Simar Ka to name a few. Rubina participated in TV show Bigg Boss 14 last year. She had won the trophy in the fourteenth season.

While Rubina is in Shimla, her husband and actor Abhinav Shukla is in Cape Town. Abhinav will soon participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi: Season 11.