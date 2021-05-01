Rubina Dilaik Tests Positive For COVID-19: 'Will Be Eligible For Donating Plasma After A Month'

Rubina Dilaik shared this photo. (Image courtesy: rubinadilaik )

Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik has tested positive for COVID-19, the actress announced in an Instagram post on Saturday. Rubina, in her post, stated that she has quarantined herself at home for 17 days and urged those who came in contact with her to get themselves tested. The actress also wrote that she will become "eligible for donating plasma after a month." She wrote: "I always look out for silver lining. I will now be eligible for donating plasma after a month. Tested positive, home quarantined for 17 days" and added: "Whosoever has come in contact with me past 5/7 days, please get yourself tested."

Reacting to Rubina Dilaik's post, her friends from the Bigg Boss house wished her a speedy recovery. "Ya Allah reham, please, Take care Rubi," commented Aly Goni while Rahul Mahajan wrote: "Get well soon my friend may god bless you with Quick recovery."

Rubina Dilaik recently featured in headlines after she called out a would-be hacker for trying to log in to her Instagram account. "Someone is trying to login to my Instagram account and the location is Delhi. Get a life and use your energy on the crisis the nation is going through," she wrote in a note.

Rubina Dilaik is best-known for her performance in TV shows like Choti Bahu - Sindoor Bin Suhagan, Punar Vivah - Ek Nayi Umeed and Shakti: Astitva Ke Ahsaas Ki. After Bigg Boss 14 concluded, she featured alongside husband Abhinav Shukla in a music video titled Marjaneya, sung by Neha Kakkar.