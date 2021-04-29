Rubina Dilaik Calls Out Would-Be Hacker. 'Use Your Energy On The Crisis,' She Writes

Rubina Dilaik shared this image. (courtesy rubinadilaik)

Highlights Rubina revealed someone tried logging in to her Instagram account

"Get a life," wrote Rubina

"What a waste," she added

Rubina Dilaik, winner of the popular TV reality show Bigg Boss 14, in her latest social media post, called out a hacker, who tried logging in to her Instagram account recently. Addressing the hacker in her post, the 33-year-old actress wrote on Wednesday night: "Someone is trying to login to my Instagram account and the location is Delhi." Speaking of the pandemic and the current state of affairs, she added in her note, "Get a life and use your energy on the crisis the nation is going through." She captioned the post: "You have so much time to waste...What a waste."

Read Rubina Dilaik's post here:

Rubina Dilaik, a successful TV actress now, began her career with beauty pageants. She won Miss North India beauty pageant as a teenager. She was also crowned Miss Shimla and also won a few other local contests. She made her debut on the TV show Chotti Bahu in 2008. She is best-known for her work on shows such as Saas Bina Sasural, Punar Vivah, Jeannie Aur Juju and Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki.

After winning Bigg Boss 14, where her husband and actor Abhinav Shukla also featured as one of the contestants, she starred in music videos back-to-back. The first one was titled Marjaneya, sung by Neha Kakkar and it also featured Abhinav Shukla. Rubina Dilaik recently featured in another single titled Galat, opposite former Bigg Boss contestant and friend Paras Chhabra. The track was sung by Asees Kaur. Both the songs trended big time.