Bigg Boss 14 Grand Finale: Rubina Dilaik Is The Winner Of The Show

Rubina Dilaik is the winner of Bigg Boss 14. (courtesy biggboss14_official)

Highlights This was Salman Khan's 11th season as the show

Salman Khan began the episode with a dance performance

Voting lines were declared open for a while on the finale

Congratulations, Rubina Dilaik! The actress won the fourteenth season of the popular TV reality show Bigg Boss 14, that began airing on Colors in October, last year. Rubina, who emerged as this season's winner, took home the winner's trophy as well a cash prize of Rs 36 lakh on Sunday night. Rahul Vaidya was the first runner-up. The journey was none less than a roller coaster ride what with umpteen tasks, extreme challenges, dealing with people from all walks of lives and staying away from all the luxuries for the longest time. Rubina Dilaik, Rahul Vaidya, Aly Goni, Nikki Tamboli and Rakhi Sawant competed for the winner's trophy. Rakhi Sawant was the first of the five finalists to be eliminated while Aly Goni was the second one to leave the house. Nikki Tamboli got evicted after that. Ahead of announcing the final results, the voting lines were declared open for a while.

Salman Khan gave the contestants a choice of quitting the show and taking home a sum of Rs 14 lakh. All the finalists were given 30 seconds to make their decision before pressing the buzzer. Rakhi Sawant decided to walk out of the show with the money offered.

Salman Khan kick-started the Bigg Boss 14 finale with a bang. He also gave a special performance along with Bollywood veteran Dharmendra, who was one of the guests on the finale. The actors recreated evergreen Sholay dialogues on stage.

Salman Khan and former Bigg Boss contestant Nora Fatehi burnt the dance floor. The duo grooved to tracks like Garmi, Saaki Saaki and Dilbar redux.

All the finalists too put up their most fashionable foot forward and performed at the big night. Shakti actress Rubina Dilaik and singer Rahul Vaidya gave an intense performance, which summed up their equation in the Bigg Boss 14 house.

Aly Goni and Rahul Vaidya, who gave a powerful performance together, were joined by Nikki Tamboli.

Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni gave a romantic performance together.

Bigg Boss 14 was Salman Khan's eleventh season as the show's host. Other than Salman Khan, Bollywood stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Shilpa Shetty and Arshad Warsi have hosted the show. This season of Bigg Boss 14 went on air on October 3, where Salman Khan welcomed former Bigg Boss contestants Sidharth Shukla (winner of season 13), Hina Khan (season 11 finalist) and Gauahar Khan (who won season 7) as 'Toofani Seniors,' who extended support to the contestants and took some important calls through the course of their 2 weeks stay in the house.