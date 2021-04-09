Rubina Dilaik 'Loves The Way You Look At Me' - The 'You' Is...

Rubina Dilaik shared this picture.(Image courtesy: rubinadilaik)

Rubina Dilaik is taking the Internet by storm with her latest photos. The actress, in a blue swimsuit and a no-makeup look, is seen relaxing in the pool. She picked some gold accessories for her day out. Captioning the post, "Love the way you look at me," the Bigg Boss 14 winner credited her husband, actor Abhinav Shukla for the pics. We can't help but say that she looks like the perfect water baby. Fans were thrilled with the photos and described Rubina as "beautiful" and "gorgeous". One of them even wrote, "Please don't post pictures like these. It makes me cry seeing your beauty."

Both Rubina and Abhinav were participants in the 14th season of the reality television show Bigg Boss. During the show, Rubina revealed that they were on the verge of a divorce and had come on the show to give their marriage a second chance. In a task that required contestants to reveal their deepest, darkest secrets, Rubina said, "Humne ek dusre ko November tak ka time diya tha. We were about to get divorced. Agar yaha dono saath nahi aate, toh shayad sath bhi na reh paate [We had given each other time till November. We were about to get divorced. If we hadn't come here we would not have been together]."

The duo was seen working on their marriage and appear to have emerged from the Bigg Boss experience as a stronger couple. Their recent pictures show that all is well now. Take a look.

The two also recently appeared together in the song Marjaneya. The Neha Kakkar number has recorded over 36 million views so far and received a positive response from fans.

Rubina and Abhinav have been married since 2018.