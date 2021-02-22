Bigg Boss 14: What Rubina Dilaik Posted After Winning The Show

Rubina Dilaik shared this image. (courtesy rubinadilaik)

TV star Rubina Dilaik can't keep calm and why should she? The actress just won the popular TV reality show Bigg Boss 14 on Sunday night. After staying in the Bigg Boss house for over 140 days, the actress took home the winner's trophy and Rs 36 lakh. Singer Rahul Vaidya was the first runner-up, while actress Nikki Tamboli stood third. Aly Goni and Rakhi Sawant were the first two contestants to be out of the race in the finale. The latter took Rs 14 lakh (which was deducted from the winning amount) and walked out of the show. The first thing Rubina Dilaik did after her big win was to go live on Instagram and she thanked her fans for their support.

"Thank you abundantly," wrote the Bigg Boss 14 winner, sharing a video message for her fans. Check it out:

Posting a picture of herself with the winner's trophy, she also thanked the channel Colors, on which the season began airing on October 3, last year.

In a separate post, the actress thanked the show's host Salman Khan. "Thank you Salman Khan Sir for all the patience and your wonderful support," wrote Rubina.

In no time, the actress received congratulatory messages from former Bigg Boss contestants, including last season's winner Siddharth Shukla, who tweeted: "Congratulations Rubina Dilaik for winning BB 14 ... Well played."

Congratulations @RubiDilaik for winning BB 14 ... well played — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) February 21, 2021

Rubina Dilaik made her debut on the TV show Chotti Bahu in 2008. She is best-known for her work on shows such as Saas Bina Sasural, Punar Vivah, Jeannie Aur Juju and Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki.