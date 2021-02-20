Bigg Boss 14 February 19, 2021, Written Update: Rubina Dilaik 'Rejects' Rahul Vaidya

Bigg Boss 14: Rubina Dilaik in a still from the show

Highlights Rajkummar briefly entered the show as a guest

Rubina and Rahul kept bickering through the show

Bharti and Harsh hosted a mock awards show

With the Bigg Boss 14 finale round the corner, the housemates had quite an eventful day on Friday's episode. Nikki Tamboli, Rahul Vaidya, Aly Goni, Rakhi Sawant and Rubina Dilaik are the finalists of this season and they were in for multiple surprises on Friday. First up, actor Rajkummar Rao entered the show as a guest and he hosted a debate session, where each contestant had to share their views about a co-housemate. Rubina Dilaik and Rahul Vaidya started bickering from that point as Rubina pointed out that she still doesn't know why they dislike each other. In his defense, Rahul said Rubina is never open to criticism. Rakhi and Aly also spoke against Rubina, saying she is never ready to accept her mistakes and will only be nice to those who agree with her.

Meanwhile, comedian couple Bharti Singh and Haarsh Lambachiyaa hosted a session of Laughter Therapy in the house. They hosted a mock awards session - Rubina got a scale because of her strictness. Rahul got to deliver her winning speech, which was quite a sarcastic one. Nikki got a pendulum as an award as she is someone who appears to switch sides. In the second half of the show, Harsh and Bharti hosted another fun session when allegations were declared against each finalist while the rest of the housemates had to agree or disagree.

The episode ended with Harsh and Bharti asking the contestants to "reject" one amongst them and the "rejected" contestant would sleep outside the house for the remaining days. Nikki was the first one to take Rakhi Sawant's name while Rakhi in turn wanted Nikki to be abandoned. Ali Gony said he did not want any of the female contestants to sleep outside the house, so he jokingly "rejected" Rahul while Rahul Vaidya "returned the favour." Last but not the least, Rubina Dilaik "rejected" her "jaani dushman" Rahul Vaidya, who then was handed a sleeping bag to sleep in the garden area.

But to Rahul Vaidya's relief, Harsh and Bharti revealed it was only a prank.

The Bigg Boss 14 finale will take place on February 21, watch this space for more updates.