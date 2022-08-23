Haryana BJP's Sonali Phogat, 42, Dies Of Heart Attack In Goa

Sonali Phogat had participated in the 2020 edition of reality show Bigg Boss.

BJP leader Sonali Phogat died of a heart attack last night in Goa. She was 43.

According to reports, she had gone with some of her employees to the seaside state.

Sonali Phogat had contested the 2019 Haryana election from Adampur as a BJP candidate, taking on then Congress leader Kuldeep Bishnoi.

Mr Bishnoi joined the BJP and resigned as an MLA last month.

Mr Bishnoi had met with Sonali Phogat last week amid speculation that she would be the BJP candidate from Adampur in by-elections.

Sonali Phogat rose to fame with her TikTok videos and had a huge following on the video-sharing app. She debuted as a TV anchor in 2006 before joining the BJP two years later.

