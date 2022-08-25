BJP Leader Sonali Phogat's Murder Case: 5 Latest Facts

Hours after two of her associates were charged with her murder, Ms Phogat's post-mortem report said multiple blunt force injuries were found on her body. "There are multiple blunt force injuries over the body. In view of the above, the manner of death is for the investigating officer to ascertain," the report said. Cops said no sharp weapon was used.

Sonali Phogat, 42, died on Tuesday morning in Goa, where she had gone with a group.

Her family questioned initial reports that she had died of cardiac arrest.

Today, the Goa Police on Thursday registered a murder case against her personal assistant Sudhir Sangwan and his friend Sukhwinder Wasi, who were with Sonali Phogat when she arrived in Goa on Monday.