Video: Sonali Phogat Staggers Out Of Goa Restaurant Hours Before Death

In the murder case of actor and BJP leader Sonali Phogat, security camera footage has emerged from a Goa restaurant, showing her staggering out while being unable to walk on her own. She is being helped by Sudhir Sangwan, one of her two associates arrested in the case.

The other, Sukhwinder Singh, was with them as they left the popular partying joint, Curlie's Restaurant, on the Anjuna beach for their hotel on Monday night. She was brought dead to St Anthony's Hospital the next morning.

Police also said they have footage showing Sudhir Sangwan making Sonali Phogat forcibly drink water that had "some obnoxious substance".