Sonali Phogat's Brother Expresses Satisfaction Over Probe Into Her Death

Sonali Phogat contested the 2019 Haryana election as a BJP candidate but lost. (File)

Hours before Sonali Phogat's funeral in Haryana on Friday, her family members expressed satisfaction over the police investigation done into the BJP leader's death so far.

Addressing the media, Sonali Phogat's brother Rinku Dhaka said, "After the last rites are conducted, the family members will decide whether or not we want a CBI probe into her death. We are sure that it was a murder. We are satisfied with the probe done so far."

Sonali Phogat, 42, was declared dead at the St Anthony Hospital at Anjuna in North Goa on Tuesday morning. Her family questioned initial reports that she had died of cardiac arrest.

Her brother Mr Rinku filed a complaint with the Goa Police alleging that his sister was raped and murdered by her assistant Sudhir Sangwan and his friend Sukhwinder.

Mr Dhaka alleged, "Phogat's PA raped her after adding drugs to her meals".

He also claimed that the actor had no plans to visit Goa and she was brought there as per a conspiracy.

"She had no plan to come to Goa. She was brought as per a pre-planned conspiracy. There was no movie shoot. Two rooms in the hotel had been booked only for two days. Film shooting was supposed to happen on August 24 but rooms were only booked for August 21-22," Mr Dhaka said.

Sonali Phogat's post-mortem was done in Goa and as per Mr Dhaka, the post-mortem report showed four injuries and poison as the cause of death.

"A probe should be done as per the filed FIR. The post-mortem report says that her (Sonali Phogat's) body has marks of injury," Mr Dhaka had said earlier.

However, Goa Police on Thursday said no sharp-edged injuries were found on the body of the actor. Goa Police on Thursday registered a murder case against two persons for their alleged involvement in the death of Phogat.

"Murder case has been registered against two persons in Anjuna Police Station. The probe in the case is underway. The deceased's brother has mentioned the involvement of her PA and one other person. Post-mortem report expected in 1-2 hours. Victim's body will reach Delhi tonight," OS Bishnoi, Inspector General of Police, Goa had told ANI.

Sonali Phogat, who rose to fame with her TikTok videos, contested the 2019 Haryana election as a BJP candidate but lost to then Congress leader Kuldeep Bishnoi (he has since joined the BJP). She also appeared in the reality show, Bigg Boss in 2020.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)