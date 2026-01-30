Men On Bikes Attack Goa Police Car In Madhya Pradesh To Free Criminal

Personnel of the Goa Police were attacked by a mob in Madhya Pradesh's Alirajpur district when a police team had gone to arrest an accused Hira Singh Bamniya. The violent attack took place after the arrest, while the police team was returning following completion of legal formalities.

According to police sources, Bamniya, a resident of the Bori police station area, has been an active criminal since 2009 and is wanted in several cases since 2020. He had allegedly been evading arrest for over five years. A Goa Police team traced him to Alirajpur and successfully arrested him after due legal procedures.

After completing documentation and medical examination at Bori Police Station, the Goa Police team set out to take the accused for transit remand. However, once the police vehicle moved out of the police station limits, it came under a sudden and coordinated attack.

Police said 15 to 20 bike-borne attackers, all with their faces covered with cloth, surrounded the police vehicle. The attackers began pelting stones at the vehicle and later assaulted the team using sharp-edged weapons, including sickles. The attackers also shattered the police vehicle's windows and body using sharp objects, in an apparent attempt to aid the arrested accused's escape.

In the attack, two Goa Police personnel were injured, including sub-inspector Sitaram Malik of Goa Police, who sustained a shoulder injury. Other police personnel accompanying him also suffered injuries during the assault.

Despite the sudden attack and injuries, the police managed to secure the accused and prevent his escape. Local police were alerted immediately, and additional forces reached the spot to bring the situation under control.

An FIR has been registered on charges related to assault on police personnel, damage to government property, and use of deadly weapons. Efforts are underway to identify and arrest the attackers, many of whom are believed to be supporters or associates of the accused.

Senior police officials have taken note of the incident, and coordination between Goa Police and Madhya Pradesh Police has been strengthened to ensure the safety of personnel.