"Time Doesn't Speak...": Rajinikanth Reacts To TVK Leader's Remarks On Him

Amid the political row over a TVK leader's remarks on him, veteran actor Rajinikanth has thanked leaders cutting across party lines for their support and described the remarks as "untrue". He added in the Tamil statement, "Time does not speak but waits and answers."

The superstar, who has a massive following in Tamil Nadu, has become the subject of a political controversy after a TVK leader spoke about him. TVK general secretary Aadhav Arjuna recently claimed that Rajinikanth opted out of politics due to threats from the DMK's first family. Arjuna's remark, which was made to project his leader Vijay's "mental strength", sparked a massive row and drew sharp responses from politicians cutting across party lines.

AIADMK general secretary and former Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said the remarks are "utterly condemnable". He said Rajinikanth transcends politics and is respected by all, and it is unacceptable to speak in a manner that tarnishes his prestige. "Just as it is the right of every individual to enter politics, it is equally their right to stay away from it. Once he himself has stated the appropriate reason for it, we must respect that -- rather than approaching it with political motives and uttering defamatory remarks, which is an act utterly devoid of political decency," he said on X.

Rajinikanth, whose political entry was a subject of intense speculation for decades, formally opted out in 2020, citing health concerns and the COVID-19 pandemic.

The TVK leader's remarks also drew criticism from Tamil Nadu minister and DMK leader S Regupathy. Calling the remarks a "blatant lie", he said TVK was attempting to gain political mileage by making such remarks.

Tamil Nadu BJP chief Nainar Nagenthran demanded an unconditional apology. "Beyond his remarkable artistic achievements, he is widely admired for his humility, spiritual outlook, and the immense affection he enjoys among the people across caste, religion, language and region," Nagenthran said on 'X'. In his statement, Rajinikanth thanked all these leaders and others for their support.

Actor-politician Vijay is the latest Tamil Nadu superstar to enter the political arena. Earlier, cinematic personalities such as MG Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa have gone on to build formidable political careers in the state. Others, such as Kamal Haasan, have had limited success, while some, like Rajinikanth, have opted out. Vijay has now taken the leap and this election will show how he lands.