TVK Leader Apologises To Rajinikanth After "DMK Threat" Comment Sparks Row

In a significant climbdown ahead of the Tamil Nadu elections, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) General Secretary (Campaigns) Aadhav Arjuna on Wednesday apologised to superstar Rajinikanth for his controversial remarks, even as he sought to recalibrate his earlier claim that the DMK had forced the actor to stay away from politics.

"Had my comments, made with a different objective, saddened Rajini sir, I publicly express my regret and apologise," Aadhav said, attempting to defuse the political storm that erupted days after his remarks.

Offering a fresh spin, the TVK leader clarified that he did not mean "direct intimidation" by the DMK, but alleged that there was "external pressure" through "defamatory, personal and below-the-belt campaigns". "They created such a narrative... this is what I meant by threat," he said.

The apology comes after Rajinikanth himself dismissed Aadhav's earlier remarks as "factually incorrect". In a sharp statement, the superstar said, "Time doesn't speak, but it waits and gives the answer," while thanking those who had voiced support for him.

Notably, after keeping his political entry alive for nearly three decades, Rajinikanth in 2020 officially opted out of politics, citing health concerns and the risks posed by the Covid-19 pandemic, bringing an end to prolonged speculation over his electoral plunge.

The controversy had quickly snowballed into a political flashpoint, with both the AIADMK and the BJP - amid parallel but unsuccessful efforts to woo TVK into the NDA fold -launching strong attacks on Aadhav and his party.

AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS), in a pointed response, termed the remarks against Rajinikanth as violative of political decency, underscoring that the actor is a widely respected public figure beyond politics. His comments were also seen as an attempt to appeal to Rajinikanth's substantial fan base.

BJP leader K Annamalai too hit out at Aadhav, calling his claims an "illusion" and defending Rajinikanth's stature, highlighting the actor's decades-long success as proof of his "mental strength".

Aadhav, however, sought to strike a balancing note, asserting that TVK holds "only love, not hatred" for Rajinikanth. At the same time, he reiterated allegations that the DMK had historically run defamatory campaigns against leaders such as MG Ramachandran, Vijayakanth and Vaiko.

Reaffirming TVK's independent line, Aadhav said the party would contest all 234 seats in the state, dismissing alliance speculation and calling the entire controversy a "creation" of the ruling DMK. The DMK has not responded to these allegations.

The episode comes at a politically sensitive time, as actor-politician Vijay who has a cult following prepares for his electoral debut, with the party attempting to position itself as a standalone disruptor in an increasingly competitive, multi-cornered contest in Tamil Nadu.

Tamil Nadu goes to polls on April 23. Votes will be counted on May 4.