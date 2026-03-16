How Much Does It Cost To Live Alone In Goa? Techie Shares Rs 82,000 Expenses Breakdown

A software engineer has shared a detailed breakdown of how much it costs her to live alone in Goa. In an Instagram video, Madhushree Joshi revealed that she spends around Rs 82,000 every month to maintain her lifestyle in the coastal state. Her post, which has gained attention online, offers a glimpse into the real cost of independent living in one of India's most popular destinations.

In the video, Joshi broke down her monthly expenses, revealing she shells out Rs 26,000 on rent and Rs 25,000 for her car EMI, which are her two biggest expenses. Food and groceries take up another Rs 7,000, while petrol costs come to Rs 3,000. Utilities, including electricity, water, Wi-Fi, and maintenance, add another Rs 5,000 to Rs 6,000 each month. Joshi also spends Rs 1,000 on gym membership and Rs 15,000 on miscellaneous stuff like travel and self-care. All in all, her monthly burn is Rs 82,000 living solo in Goa.

She also acknowledged that her lifestyle is partly supported by makeup, skincare, and clothing brands that send her PR packages, as well as restaurants that host her in exchange for promotional content.

"A lot of people ask what it actually costs to live alone in Goa, so here's my approximate monthly expense breakdown as a single woman. Because of content creation, I'm really grateful that I save quite a bit on makeup, skincare, haircare and sometimes clothes through PR, and occasionally I'm hosted by restaurants, which definitely helps reduce my lifestyle expenses. I also try to save and invest as much as possible for my future retirement fund and for the many trips I want to take," she wrote in the caption of the video.

Watch the video here:

Her post has sparked discussion online, with many users debating whether Rs 82,000 per month is reasonable for living alone in Goa. Some said the cost seemed high compared to other parts of India, while others pointed out that rent and lifestyle choices can significantly influence how much someone spends. Others were simply interested in how much she earns in a month.

The breakdown has also offered insight for people considering moving to Goa.