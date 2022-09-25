Sonali Phogat's Family Accuses BJP Leader Of Murder

Sonali had contested the assembly elections in 2019 on a BJP ticket.

BJP leader Sonali Phogat's brother has accused party leader Kuldeep Bishnoi of murdering his sister.

The revelation was made by Rinku at Sarv Khap Mahapanchayat which was held in Hisar.

The Khap spokesperson Sandeep Bharti while talking to ANI said that after allegations by Sonali's family members, Sarv Khap Mahapanchayat has decided that Kuldeep Bishnoi should explain his stand before Mahapanchayat.

Sonali Phogat's brother Rinku Dhaka said, "I had sent one of my acquaintances to the hospital after Sonali's death, and Sudhir Sangwan, who is one of the accused in the murder, had enquired whether the person was sent by Kuldeep."

"One of our acquaintances was in Goa. After Sonali's death, we called him and sent him to the hospital. When he reached, Sudhir Sangwan met him and asked where was he from. When he said that he is from Hisar, Sudhir immediately asked if Kuldeep has sent him. He didn't say anything, but Sudhir again asked the same question in the car," Rinku Dhaka said.

Khap Mahapanchayat spokesperson said, "Today in the panchayat, the family openly told that the leader Kuldeep Bishnoi appears to be the conspirator in this matter. The police have acted to divert the investigation, but the family and Sarv Khap believe Kuldeep is under suspicion. In the previous Khap Panchayat also, many representatives had levelled allegations against him. Therefore, Kuldeep should clear his stand before the Khap."

"Otherwise, there will be a big Mahapanchayat of Sarvsamaj in Adampur on 23 October and if the family is not satisfied then they will think against them to take a decision. A delegation will meet the Chief Minister and ministers of the Central Government, including family members, to explain the suspicion that the CBI probe is not affected. Goa Police has done its investigation in a weak manner," Bharti further said.

Sonali Phogat's daughter Yashodhara, while talking to ANI, said, "Being a minor I am not yet qualified to handle the political legacy, so I handed over this legacy to my Aunt Rukesh Poonia. There is no pressure on her. My aunt is a well-wisher. On which the Sarva Khap Panchayat agreed."

A meeting of Sarv Khap Mahapanchayat was held in Hisar today regarding the death of Sonali Phogat.

Sonali had contested the assembly elections in 2019 on a BJP ticket.

After Kuldeep joined BJP, he allegedly had gone to Sonali's farmhouse and a few days later Sonali died. Sonali's family is linking her murder with the Adampur by-election.

Sonali Phogat was murdered in Goa on August 23. She was accompanied by her PA Sudhir Sangwan and her partner Sukhwinder. Sonali's family alleges that Sudhir and Sukhwinder have murdered her using drugs because Sudhir wanted to grab Sonali's property.

Sonali's brother Rinku Dhaka filed a case of murder against Sudhir Sangwan and Sukhwinder by giving a complaint to Goa Police. Both are currently in police custody.

Sonali's post-mortem report found injury marks on her body. Based on this report, Goa Police registered a murder case against Sudhir and Sukhwinder.

Currently, the matter is being investigated by the CBI.

Demanding a CBI inquiry, the Sarv Khap Panchayat held a maha panchayat and gave an ultimatum to the Haryana government.

After this, the Haryana government wrote a letter to the Goa government demanding a CBI inquiry, which was accepted. So far, five people including the owner and drug supplier of Goa's Curlies Resort have been arrested in this case.





