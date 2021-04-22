Rubina Dilaik, Who 'Practiced For 2 Days,' Asks Fans If It Was 'Worth It'

Rubina Dilaik in a still from the video. (courtesy rubinadilaik )

Rubina Dilaik is not letting the lockdown boredom get to her. The actress, who is extremely active on social media, dropped an Instagram Reels video in which she is seen acing the choreography of Volac, illusionize and Andre Longo's song, In A Club. By her own admission, Rubina spent a long time perfecting the steps. In the caption, the Bigg Boss 14 winner wrote, "Practiced this for 2 days. Tell me it was worth it." The TV star added a cloud filter to the clip as well. The video garnered over 2 lakh likes within just a few hours of being uploaded.

Rubina's co-contestant from Bigg Boss 14, Jaan Kumar Sanu loved the attempt and wrote, "Killin it Killin it." Singer Asees Kaur was also quite impressed as she commented, "Oh my my". Rahul Mahajan said, "Very nice Ruby". Meanwhile, some of her fans rained compliments like, "You are always on fire". "Dancing queen," remarked another.

The 33-year-old seems to have aced the art of making interesting Reels. In one of the recent ones, Rubina was seen in two fashionable outfits. However, it was a subtle message to fans to mask up. The clip shows her making an entry in a gorgeous saree and cuts to another shot in which she is wearing a black western ensemble paired with a matching mask. In the caption, Rubina appealed, "Be Safe".

Another recent video posted by Rubina was absolutely relatable. In that, the Chotti Bahu actress was seen trying to stick to her diet only to give in to the temptation of junk food later. We have all been there, done that, haven't we?

Work-wise, Rubina was seen in Neha Kakkar's single, Marjaneya along with husband Abhinav Shukla. She later featured in Asees Kaur's video, Galat. Rubina also made her return as Soumya to the television soap, Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki.