Rubina Dilaik Checks Into Instagram With A Message For Fans

Rubina Dilaik is one of those TV stars who loves to interact with her fans. The winner of Bigg Boss 14 casually said, "Hi there" on Instagram, along with an emoji of a waving girl. The actress uploaded a glamorous selfie - the perfect weekend treat for her Insta fam. Rubina styled her brown hair into beach waves and donned a grey polka dot outfit. The make-up was subtle with a dash of pink lipstick. It didn't take long for her followers to post compliments such as, "Stunning", "Beautiful" and "Prettiest" in the comments box.

The 33-year-old is gearing up for her return in the television serial, Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. The latest promo of the soap shows Rubina as 'Saumya,' dancing in an orange and white saree.

Speaking about her comeback, Rubina told Pinkvilla, "Shakti is not a run-of-the-mill daily soap. I have always said that it was a risk that the entire team took by exploring such a concept. As an artist, I don't worry about whether I am choosing the beaten path or a fresh route when it comes to taking up challenges. I always think about what I can bring to the table. That's the only reason I returned to Shakti, which resurrected my career after Choti Bahu. The show has given me so much that it will be an honour if I can give something back to it."

Earlier, Rubina featured in a music video, Marjaneya, with husband Abhinav Shukla.