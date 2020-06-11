Singer Monali Thakur Reveals She Has Been Married For Three Years

Monali Thakur with her husband Maik Richte. (courtesy: monalithakur03)

Highlights "The news of my marriage will come as a shock to many," said Monali

"None of my industry friends were aware or invited," she added

"We kept delaying the ceremony and announcement," Monali said

Singer Monali Thakur, who has managed to keep her personal life a secret for the longest time, recently revealed in an interview that she has been married to Switzerland-based restaurateur Maik Richte for the last three years. In a recent interview with Times Of India, Monali revealed that she got married to Maik in 2017. "I haven't made it official anywhere on social media yet, but people had already guessed it. A couple of times when my ring was mistakenly visible in my Instagram photos, a lot of people commented, asking if it was my wedding ring. That said, Maik and I have successfully been able to hide our marriage for three years."

The 34-year-old singer added that the news of her marriage "will come as a shock" to her friends from the industry as none of them were invited or even aware of her marriage. "The news of my marriage will come as a shock to many as none of my industry friends were aware or invited. We kept delaying the ceremony and announcement and three years just passed by," said Monali, adding, "Mujhe pata hai bahot gali padne wali hai logon se, but I think when we have our wedding ceremony and invite people for the celebrations, they won't be upset anymore."

The Sawaar Loon singer met her husband Maik Richte in Switzerland and they "clicked instantly." Monali said, "Maik proposed to me at the exact spot where we had met for the first time, under a tree, on a freezing Christmas Eve 2016. My reply was an instant yes."

Earlier this year, Monali shared a video on Instagram, in which she said that she spends half the year in Switzerland as her family is placed there, but she did not reveal anything about her married life.

Monali Thakur has sung tracks like Zara Zara Touch Me from Race, Sawaar Loon from Lootera, Badri Ki Dulhania from Badrinath Ki Dulhania, among many others. She won the National Film Award for Best Female Playback Singer for the song Moh Moh Ke Dhaage from the 2015 film Dum Laga Ke Haisha.